If #ValentinesDay is declining in popularity, why is VDay spending on the rise? #WeAreMMR #mmrmrxhttps://t.co/wcc17zkPGS— MMR Research Assocs (@MMRmrx) February 13, 2019
BIG 3: Potential Shutdown, STL Ferris Wheel & V-Day Spending Up
1. It appears as if we may avoid another government shutdown! 2. Plans are underway to bring a Ferris wheel to Union Station in downtown St. Louis. 3. A decade ago, the share of Americans taking part in romantic activity on February 14th stood at 63% and that has now fallen to just 51%.