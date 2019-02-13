Open
Close
Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:02 a.m. EST

AP Top Sports News at 12:02 a.m. EST

AP Source: Broncos to acquire Joe Flacco from Ravens

Garcia apologizes, wants to be ‘best behaved’ in golf

Ohtani has no regrets hitting through year, delaying surgery

Wade helps Heat top Mavs 112-101 in likely final Dallas game

T-Wolves overcome Harden’s 42 to top Houston 121-111

No. 1 Vols beat South Carolina 85-73 for 19th straight win

The Latest: Johnson hopes to run Boston Marathon in 3 hours

Vonn’s retirement signals end of an era for US Ski Team

Woods gets elevated status at Riviera, now wants victory

AP Top 25 Podcast: Crunching numbers and projecting 2019

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2019 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC