AP Top International News at 12:00 a.m. EST

Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Activists: More than 200 IS fighters surrender in east Syria

Nevada woman is the 6th to accuse Arias of sexual misconduct

China, US start trade talks ahead of March tariff deadline

Absent Iran takes center stage at Mideast talks in Poland

Japanese same-sex couples sue for equal marital rights

Suicide bomber targeting Iran’s Revolutionary Guard kills 27

Refugee footballer thanks Australian leader for freedom

In El Chapo’s state, people see little change with verdict

NATO chief says allies keen to avoid arms race with Russia

Philippine journalist, Duterte critic arrested in libel case

