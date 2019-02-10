Michelle Obama gets raucous applause at Grammys Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance to help open the Grammy Awards with host Alicia Keys.

The former first lady appeared onstage with Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Jada Pinkett Smith and Keys to say how music has impacted their lives.

Obama’s initial comments were interrupted by raucous applause and many in the Staples Center crowd stood. She smiled and eventually re-started her comments.

Obama mentioned “the Motown records I wore out” and songs that “fueled me through this last decade” to point out that “music has always helped me tell my story.”