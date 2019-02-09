Rising British rapper Cadet killed in late-night car crash

LONDON (AP) — British rapper Cadet has died in a car accident on the way to a performance.

Management of the 28-year-old musician says he was a passenger in a taxi that crashed early Saturday in central England. He had been due to perform at nearby Keele University.

Staffordshire Police says a 28-year-old man died in a two-car collision in the village of Betley, 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of London. The drivers of both vehicles were seriously hurt.

On Instagram the family of the rapper, whose real name is Blaine Cameron Johnson, thanked fans for their support and promised to “share with you any information as and when we can.”

The up-and-coming London musician had amassed millions of views on YouTube, and was booked to play at this summer’s Wireless Festival.