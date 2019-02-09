Globe means more to Oh after some time to reflect

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Now that she’s had a few weeks to reflect on her experience as a Golden Globes host and winner, actress Sandra Oh realizes even more what it meant to Koreans and immigrants.

At a news conference on Saturday, the “Killing Eve” star says she’s had several young people approach her to say that.

Oh, who co-hosted the Globes with Andy Samberg, thanked her parents in Korean when she accepted a best actress award for the lead role in the BBC America drama.

During the after-parties, she said she was so high she didn’t even need a sip of alcohol.

The second season of her drama begins airing on April 7.