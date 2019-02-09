Saturday, February 9, 2019
AP Top U.S. News at 12:37 a.m. EST
2019-02-09
2nd woman accuses Virginia official of sexual assault
NY gov raps Amazon critics amid report company’s rethinking
Virginia lieutenant governor wants accusations investigated
Black Virginia voters feel betrayed, left in no-win scenario
Blackface scandal doesn’t surprise people of color
Gun-seizure laws grow in popularity since Parkland shooting
AP sources: Prosecutors probing Enquirer after Bezos report
Family healing after 1 son slain, other wounded at Parkland
The Latest: Accuser willing to testify to Virginia lawmakers
The Latest: District leader disappointed by end of talks