7 get life in prison for Tunisia’s 2015 terror attacks

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A lawyer says Tunisian authorities have given seven suspects life in prison and handed out other sentences in the trial over two separate 2015 attacks in Tunisia that killed some 60 people, mainly tourists.

Samir Ben Amor, the lawyer for one of the 44 defendants, said the verdicts were handed down Saturday for the deadly attack against the country’s famous Bardo Museum and a massacre at a popular seaside resort.

He says other defendants received jail terms ranging from 16 years to six months, while the charges against 27 of the suspects were dismissed. No one got the maximum penalty of capital punishment.

Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for the attacks, which, along with an attack on the Imperial Hotel, devastated the country’s vital tourism sector and prompted foreign governments to issue travel warnings for Tunisia.