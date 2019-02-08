Sen. Brown calls for ‘pro-family’ workplace in New Hampshire

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is in New Hampshire for the weekend as he explores a potential 2020 presidential bid while trying to set himself apart with his broad appeal to the working class.

The Ohio senator spoke Friday at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton with five other panelists and an audience of about 50 people.

Brown expressed his strong support for paid family medical leave, higher wages, better benefits, better workplace rules and what he called a “pro-family” workplace.

The event was organized by an activist group known as Campaign for a Family Friendly Economy.

This is Brown’s first visit since 2014. He has four other stops in the state Saturday.

Brown has said he and his wife, journalist Connie Schultz, are still deciding whether he should run for president.