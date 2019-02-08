Saudis insist crown prince had no role in Khashoggi killing

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior Saudi official is insisting the kingdom’s crown prince had no role in the death of a Washington Post columnist as he seeks to end efforts in Congress to impose sanctions on the country.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir (AD’-duhl ahl-joo-BEHR’) says the kingdom is trying suspects in the October killing of Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL’ khahr-SHOHK’-jee) and continues to investigate the case.

Al-Jubeir told reporters Friday that critics should let the judicial process run its course before judging the kingdom’s response to what he called a “terrible crime.”

The minister has been meeting with members of Congress as some lawmakers seek to block some arms sales to Saudi Arabia because of what they believe is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s involvement in the columnist’s slaying.