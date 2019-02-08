Incapacitated woman’s rape spurs push to catch up on cameras

PHOENIX (AP) — The rape of an incapacitated woman is driving Arizona to catch up to 10 states with laws or regulations governing electronic monitoring and other technology aimed at deterring abuse inside long-term care facilities.

The Arizona House is considering a measure that would allow an intermediate care facility or group home to install video surveillance in common areas.

Republican Rep. Nancy Barto is chairwoman of the House Health & Human Services Committee and believes the legislation has a good chance of passing. She sponsored the measure.

Video cameras are the most common technology in facilities, though they pose privacy issues. Advocates and experts disagree about their effectiveness.

Renewed attention on safeguarding vulnerable residents at care centers comes after an incapacitated woman gave birth at a Phoenix facility in December.