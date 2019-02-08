Funeral, memorial planned for longtime Rep. John Dingell

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A funeral and a public memorial will be held next week to honor former Rep. John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history.

Dingell died Thursday at age 92 while with his wife at their home in Dearborn, a Detroit suburb. Dingell represented parts of southeast Michigan for nearly 60 years in Congress before retiring in 2014.

A public visitation will be held Monday at Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn. A funeral will be held at a local church Tuesday.

Following those services, a casket carrying Dingell’s body will be driven past the Capitol in Washington. The public is invited to watch from the east lawn of the Capitol.

A second funeral Mass will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington. The public is invited.

Dingell will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery, said his wife Debbie Dingell, who succeeded him in the Michigan congressional seat.

On Friday, President Donald Trump ordered flags lowered to half-staff in Dingell’s memory. Trump’s proclamation applies to flags at the White House, other public buildings and grounds, U.S. military posts and naval stations, and on all federal naval vessels. They’ll be lowered until sunset Saturday.

Flags at U.S. embassies and other facilities overseas also are ordered to half-staff. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also ordered flags on state property lowered.

Tributes poured in following Dingell’s death, including from former U.S. presidents, colleagues and some of his more than 250,000 Twitter followers.

