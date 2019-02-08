Ex-Miss Costa Rica is latest to accuse Arias of sexual abuse

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — A former Miss Costa Rica has become the latest woman to accuse Oscar Arias, an ex-president and Nobel Peace laureate, of sexual misconduct.

The woman is alleging that Arias grabbed her, groped her and kissed her against her will at his home in 2015.

The case was first made public late Thursday by Escri-Viendo, a Facebook page dedicated to entertainment news.

Prosecutors confirmed Friday that a criminal complaint for sexual abuse was filed against Arias, the second this week.

At least five women have now accused him of actions ranging from unwanted fondling or innuendo to sexual assault.

Arias denied wrongdoing after the initial complaint surfaced. Since then he and his lawyer have declined to comment further citing the pending legal case.