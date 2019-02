NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran evening wear designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka painted the town red at their spring show during New York Fashion Week.

Their latest collection had sparkle and stretch with more tailored silhouettes and a surprise all-red finale that had every model dressed in short crimson dresses storming the runway.

Badgley Mischka, known for lush fabrics with rich color and detail, bookended the show on Thursday with commanding, memorable looks.