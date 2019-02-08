Saturday, February 9, 2019
AP Top International News at 1:30 a.m. EST
2019-02-08
Volunteers ready US aid set for Venezuela as Maduro digs in
AP Explains: Venezuela’s humanitarian aid standoff
US, N. Korean negotiators to meet again before 2nd summit
Vatican ex-doctrine chief pens manifesto amid pope criticism
Details from Central African Republic rebel deal released
Rare tiger kills prospective mate in London at first meeting
Thai princess’ political bid sunk by her brother, the king
Director Spike Lee boycotts Gucci, Prada for blackface items
Dreams to tragedy: Fire kills 10 at Brazilian soccer academy
Greece backs Macedonia’s NATO accession, settles dispute