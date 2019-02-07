The Latest: Vatican: Pope willing to help Venezuela talks

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The latest on Venezuela’s political crisis (all times local):

12:29 p.m.

The Vatican says Pope Francis is willing to see if Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido would agree to Vatican intervention to help relaunch talks with embattled President Nicholas Maduro to try to end the country’s political standoff.

Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti issued a statement Thursday after Francis told reporters that he would consider Maduro’s request for Vatican involvement but that the “preliminary condition” for any external mediation was that both sides requested it.

Gisotti said: “The Holy Father has always reserved the possibility, and therefore still reserves the possibility, of verifying the will of both sides to see if the conditions exist to take this step.”

Guaido, who has declared himself interim president, has made clear that any offers of dialogue must start with negotiating the terms of Maduro’s exit.

___

12:15 p.m.

A top European Union official is calling for free and transparent presidential elections in Venezuela to bring a peaceful solution to the country’s crisis.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini spoke Thursday in Uruguay’s capital at the inaugural meeting of an “International Contact Group.”

The group is meeting amid tensions after Venezuela opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido declared himself interim president and said he was seeking to oust President Nicolas Maduro following a 2018 election that many countries as a sham.

Mogherini says the group holds different views on what led to Venezuela’s crisis and doesn’t seek to impose a solution.

However, she says the countries share the same objective of seeing the country’s crisis peacefully resolved without violence and a foreign intervention.

Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez is leading the meeting attended by leaders of 14 countries, including Spain, Italy, Portugal and Sweden.

___

11:50 a.m.

A Venezuelan man whose wife has advanced breast cancer is urging President Nicolas Maduro to accept humanitarian aid.

Luis Escobar made his plea at the border bridge connecting Colombia and Venezuela where aid is expected to arrive.

In tears, he described how his wife was unable to get treatment in Venezuela and that by the time they were able to see a doctor in Colombia, her illness had significantly progressed.

Escobar says that he doesn’t want other Venezuelans to suffer his wife’s dire fate.

Humanitarian aid from the United States has arrived in Colombia and is en route to the country’s border with Venezuela.

Maduro has refused to accept the aid, and the military has blocked the bridge where the supplies are expected to arrive.