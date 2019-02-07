Schiff hires ex-National Security Council staff for panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has hired former National Security Council staffers to work for him as he launches a sweeping new investigation into President Donald Trump’s finances and foreign connections.

The move seems to have drawn the ire of the president. Trump tweeted Thursday that Schiff and Democrats were “even stealing people from the White House!”

Schiff appears to have hired at least one staff member who served on the National Security Council under Trump. The staff member, Abigail Grace, is listed in a House directory as Democratic staff on the intelligence panel. A person familiar with the committee’s staff confirmed that she’s working for the panel and used to work for the NSC.

The person declined to be identified because Schiff hasn’t publicly announced new hires.