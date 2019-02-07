Former Starbucks CEO Schultz blasts Trump in Purdue speech

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is blasting President Donald Trump as he mulls an independent bid to replace him, telling students at Purdue University in Indiana that Trump “must not serve a second term.”

Schultz said Thursday that Trump’s presidency is “one of the most significant security threats America faces in the post-World War II era,” and he blamed Trump for walking away from strategic alliances and starting a trade war that has cut market access for U.S. farmers and industry. He said Trump “has poisoned our culture and our values.”

Prominent Democrats have urged the Seattle billionaire not to run as an independent, saying it could split opposition to Trump and make his re-election more likely.

Schultz also called for tax and immigration reform and an end to partisan gerrymandering.