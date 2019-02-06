Trending: State of the Union, New Babies at STL Zoo & Southwest flying to Hawaii!

TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Carol House Furniture, all they sell is furniture. Shop Carol House – because you like nice things!

President Trump delivered the State of the Union Address last night and the overall message was that we should choose greatness and focus on bipartisanship.

The Saint Louis Zoo has welcomed 11 calves from six different hoofed species over last 10 weeks and you can view them now – weather permitting.

AND

Southwest Airlines took a test flight from Oakland to Honolulu yesterday in preparation to start selling tickets for flights to Hawaii soon.