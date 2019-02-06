10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ‘THERE CANNOT BE WAR AND INVESTIGATION’

In a line from his State of the Union address that largely fell flat, Trump calls on Congress to cast aside partisanship but refuses to yield on immigration policies that have infuriated Democrats.

2. WHAT WILL COME OUT OF TRUMP-KIM II IN VIETNAM

Trump has announced plans for his second North Korea summit, but is Kim Jong Un ready to make a deal on the central issue, denuclearization.

3. HOUSE DEMOCRATS GET DOWN TO GOVERNING

From gun control to climate change to “Obamacare,” congressional Democrats are about to uncork their bottled-up legislative energy.

4. TORTURE STILL SCARS IRANIANS 40 YEARS AFTER REVOLUTION

U.N. investigators and rights group say that even today, Iran tortures and arbitrarily detains prisoners.

5. BRAZIL AIMS AT OUSTING ‘MARXIST IDEOLOGY’

Officials say they want to excise references to feminism, homosexuality and violence against women in textbooks and have the military take over some public schools.

6. WHAT BREXIT COULD SPELL

As economic adjustments ripple across the 28-nation bloc, small countries like Portugal could feel a lot of economic pain.

7. HIGH PROFILE SOUTH SUDAN DETAINEE, NOW FREE

The spokesman for the country’s armed opposition leader has spoken out about his alleged kidnapping in neighboring Kenya, deportation to his home country and death sentence.

8. COMING TO A CABIN NEAR YOU

Leg room as United Airlines will woo high-fare passengers by retrofitting more than 100 planes to add more premium seats on key routes.

9. IT’S BOBBLEHEAD MANIA

A new museum in Milwaukee will exhibit more than 6,500 figures of athletes, mascots, celebrities, animals, cartoon characters, politicians and more.

10. ABC SEES SILVER LINING IN OSCARS FLAP

Disarray over the exit of Kevin Hart as the host of the cinematic showcase had an upside — people paid attention, network executives say.