President Trump will deliver the State of the Union Address tonight at 8pm.

Charlotte Russe has filed for bankruptcy and will close 94 stores, including the one at South County Center.

AND

Ratings for Sunday’s Big Game are out and it was the least watched in 11 years and lowest rated in 16 years, with 98.2 million viewers.