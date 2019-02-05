Model-actress Dayanara Torres says she has skin cancer

NEW YORK (AP) — Model and actress Dayanara Torres says she has skin cancer and has already undergone two surgeries.

The former Miss Universe said in an Instagram post Monday that doctors have already removed an area on the back of her knee and two lymph nodes on her leg. She says she is awaiting details on further treatments.

Torres, who has two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, opened the clip by saying that mothers tend to care for everyone around them and forget about themselves. She urged her 900,000 Instagram followers to make sure they take care of their own wellbeing.

She said she is feeling strong and her sons, ages 18 and 15, know they “have a warrior of a mommy!”