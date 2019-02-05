Hopes rise for border funding deal – if Trump will go along

WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Hill talks to resolve an impasse over President Donald Trump’s demands for billions of dollars for his long-sought border wall are inching forward. Lawmakers are focused first on forging agreement among themselves and less on satisfying Trump’s shifting demands.

One such sign came from Capitol Hill’s most powerful Republican. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’s not seeking Trump’s blessing in advance of striking a deal on border security funding, a move that appears to remove a significant potential hurdle confronting the talks.

Kentucky’s senior senator told reporters that negotiators “ought to reach an agreement, and then we’ll hope that the president finds it worth signing.”

During the recent 35-day partial federal shutdown, McConnell insisted that Trump’s buy-in would be needed before any agreement could be reached.