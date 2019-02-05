Open
Countering Trump, Stacey Abrams to offer case for community

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams will deliver her party’s response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address by arguing for a more unified society that gives every American a chance at prosperity.

Abrams’ speech on Tuesday comes months after she narrowly lost her bid to become America’s first black female governor.

She is the first black woman to deliver a State of the Union response.

National Democrats are now trying to persuade her to run for the Senate in 2020.

Abrams plans to outline a Democratic priority list on health care, education and middle-class help.

Abrams isn’t the only one set to respond to Trump. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will speak after Abrams as he decides whether to run for president again in 2020.

