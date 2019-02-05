Arizona facility temporarily closing after 4th dolphin death

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix-area aquatic facility says it’s temporarily closing following the death of four dolphins since it opened in 2016.

Officials with Dolphinaris Arizona announced Tuesday that the facility will voluntarily close Friday but there isn’t an immediate timetable for reopening.

They say an outside panel of experts will reevaluate the facility, environmental factors and all aspects of animal welfare at the facility located on tribal land near Scottsdale.

A 22-year-old dolphin on loan to Dolphinaris Arizona died last Thursday and more than 100 protesters demonstrated outside the facility on Saturday, calling for its closure.