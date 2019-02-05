Open
AP Top International News at 12:00 a.m. EST

Trump to meet North Korean leader Feb. 27-28 in Vietnam

Pope publicly acknowledges clergy sexual abuse of nuns

West Bank settlers report surge in population growth

Trump to tap David Malpass, critic of World Bank, to lead it

Costa Rica ex-leader Oscar Arias accused of sexual assault

Apartment inferno kills 10; deadliest Paris fire since 2005

Venezuela’s dueling political movements each push elections

Third of Himalayan glaciers can no longer be saved: study

Egypt debates motion to extend presidential term limits

UN experts: North Korea nukes intact, dispersing missiles

