Lava, gas flowing out Indonesia volcano sends people fleeing

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An eruption of one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes has sent lava and searing gas clouds out the crater and made villagers leave the slopes.

Yudia Tatipang, head of the Karangetang volcano observation post, said Tuesday that authorities were still trying to evacuate nearly 600 residents living along the slopes of Mount Karangetang. There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.

He said the 1,784-meter (5,853-foot) volcano located on Siau island of North Sulawesi province started spitting clouds of gas and lava on Sunday. Late on Monday, hot ash tumbled down its slopes up to 300 meters (980 feet), triggering panic among villagers.

Karangetang is one of about 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia. A major eruption in 2011 killed four people.