AP Top Science News at 12:00 a.m. EST
2019-02-04
Check your compass: The magnetic north pole is on the move
Lava, gas flowing out Indonesia volcano sends people fleeing
Hong Kong makes record seizure of pangolin scales, ivory
Robot, know thyself; machines get more self-aware
Science Says: Internet craze behind a brain-tingling beer ad
Seal takeovers, downed trees: Parks clean up post-shutdown
Skeptic on radiation limits will head EPA radiation panel
US says 2 states must finish Colorado River drought plan
Ocean mixing that drives climate found in surprise location
January was officially Australia’s hottest month on record