The Latest: Rams-Patriots will be the 8th Super Bowl rematch

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the Super Bowl (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Today’s game between the Rams and Patriots marks the eighth rematch in Super Bowl history.

Good news for the Patriots: The team that won the previous matchup is 4-3. New England defeated the Rams, then in St. Louis, 20-17 back in 2002.

Pittsburgh and Dallas have met three times. Pittsburgh won the first rematch, a 35-31 thriller in Super Bowl 13. Then, 17 years later, Dallas defeated the Steelers 27-17.

Other rematches:

—Redskins 27, Dolphins 17 in Super Bowl 17; a rematch of Miami’s perfection-capping victory in Super Bowl 7.

—Giants 21, Patriots 17 in Super Bowl 46; a rematch of New York’s win, which spoiled New England’s run at an undefeated season, four years earlier.

—Cowboys 30, Bills 13 in Super Bowl 38; a rematch of Dallas’ crushing of the Bills the previous year.

—Eagles 41, Patriots 33 in Super Bowl 52; a rematch of New England’s win in Super Bowl 39.

___

10:45 a.m.

Atlanta is ready to show off its sunny side — and its new stadium — to the world.

The city also is ready to cast aside 19-year-old memories of the ice storm that put a deep freeze on its last Super Bowl.

Despite some rain in the morning, temperatures in the 60s around kickoff provide hope that the league will open the retractable roof on the $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The NFL and CBS would like to see the stadium’s signature camera-lens type roof mechanism in action.

One possibility is the roof will be open for pregame festivities, providing the open-air show for fans and the TV audience, and then close for the game. That would satisfy the NFL and keep fans comfortable as temperatures dip into the 40s.

___

