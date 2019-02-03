Kovalev gets WBO title back from Alvarez, rolling in rematch

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Sergey Kovalev took back the WBO light heavyweight championship from Eleider Alvarez early Sunday morning, winning the rematch in a unanimous decision six months after losing his belt.

The Russian controlled the pace throughout the fight, pushing through a couple of moments of fatigue like those that seemed to affect him in the loss that cost him the title in the 175-pound division.

In that defeat to Alvarez in Atlantic City, New Jersey, last summer, Kovalev was ahead on all three scorecards when he was dropped three times in the seventh round.

Kovalev (33-3-1) made it through the seventh just fine in a fight that started two minutes before midnight. The 35-year-old put on the finishing touches by landing several blows in an impressive 12th round to leave little doubt that Alvarez (24-1) was headed for his first loss.

Two judges had Kovalev ahead 116-112. The third judge didn’t give Alvarez a single round, scoring it 120-108.