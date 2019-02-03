Israel releases report on links between BDS and militants

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli government has released a report claiming to reveal close links between the Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel and militant groups.

Israel’s Strategic Affairs Ministry, which leads the country’s efforts against the boycott movement, said Sunday that it uncovered extensive connections between pro-boycott groups and activists affiliated with Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

The BDS movement, which gets its name from its calls for boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israel, dismissed the report as “wildly fabricated.”

The 80-page report claims that several dozen current or former members of the groups, designated terrorist organizations by the U.S., the European Union and Israel, are involved in BDS activity through Palestinian and international NGOs.