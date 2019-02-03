Open
Close
Sunday, February 3, 2019
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Blackface scandal spotlights deeply embedded racism in US

Blackface scandal spotlights deeply embedded racism in US

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is rejecting calls to step down after a scandal erupted over yearbook photo of someone in blackface and another person in a Klan robe.

Many African-Americans see his refusal as displaying a sense of entitlement, casting aside hurt and harm over an incident that aligns him with the darker side of the commonwealth’s complicated racial legacy.

A councilman in Charlottesville says some are tired of apologies.

The state is still healing from the racial wounds inflicted in August 2017, when white supremacists marched on Charlottesville to protest the removal of a statue of Lee.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2019 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC