Parents of 2 Parkland victims want Pulitzer for local paper

Saturday, February 2, 2019
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Two parents who lost daughters in last year’s Parkland, Florida, school shooting are calling for their local newspaper to win the Pulitzer Prize. Ryan Petty and Andrew Pollack say the South Florida Sun Sentinel has stayed on the story to demand accountability long after the national media left.

They wrote an open letter to judges who decide the Pulitzer, which is awarded at Columbia University on April 15.

Petty and Pollack say the Sun Sentinel’s work reminds people of what journalism could be, and what is being lost as local newspapers downsize across the country.

The paper’s editor says she’s gratified for the support. The Sun Sentinel has submitted its work for prize consideration.

