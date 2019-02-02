LeBron James sitting out for Lakers against Warriors

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James is sitting out for the Lakers against the Golden State Warriors, two days after he returned from a 17-game absence with a strained left groin he hurt at Oracle Arena on Christmas night.

Coach Luke Walton made the announcement about James’ “load management” some 80 minutes before Saturday night’s tipoff, saying James woke up Friday “pretty sore” after playing 40 minutes in a 123-120 overtime victory over the Clippers on Thursday in his return.

James had 24 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in that game.

Walton says by resting James it gives the 34-year-old four-time MVP a few more days to recover before the Lakers play at Indiana on Tuesday.

___

