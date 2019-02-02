Open
Saturday, February 2, 2019
AP Top Sports News at 12:41 a.m. EST

AP Top Sports News at 12:41 a.m. EST

Slam dunk: Gonzalez makes Hall, along with Bailey, Reed, Law

Chiefs QB Mahomes takes MVP and top offensive player awards

Thompson returns from illness to lead Warriors past Lakers

Harden has 43 points for 26th game in a row with 30 or more

Aldridge helps Spurs escape bat, pesky Pelicans, 113-108

Rickie Fowler shoots 64 for 4-shot lead at Phoenix Open

Misfire: No. 23 NC State falls 47-24 to No. 12 Virginia Tech

No. 9 Tar Heels avenge loss, topping No. 15 Louisville 79-69

Lletget leads US to 2nd straight win under Berhalter

No. 1 Tennessee gets 16th straight win, 93-76 against A&M

