AP Top Entertainment News at 1:36 a.m. EST
2019-02-02
Jussie Smollett opens act with emotion: Attackers won’t win
No relaxation for PBS with Democratic House takeover
Cardi B declined Super Bowl halftime with ‘mixed feelings’
Parents of 2 Parkland victims want Pulitzer for local paper
Gates hopes to enlighten Americans about Reconstruction
Rami Malek: Working with Bryan Singer was ‘not pleasant’
Rapper Bow Wow arrested in Atlanta, charged with battery
‘Empire’ actor says account of attack has been consistent
Meghan puts notes on bananas sent to needy women in Britain
Film details new research on evolution of whales, elephants