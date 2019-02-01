Trump changes course, says he and intel chiefs in agreement

WASHINGTON (AP) — A day after lashing out at U.S. intelligence agency chiefs over their assessments of global threats, President Donald Trump has reversed course and says that he and the intelligence community “are all on the same page.”

Trump met with his director of national intelligence and other top security officials Thursday in the Oval Office and said afterward that they told him their testimony at a Senate hearing had been “mischaracterized” by news media.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats had slammed the president for his comments disparaging Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, CIA Director Gina Haspel and other security officials.

The officials told Congress Tuesday that North Korea is unlikely to dismantle its nuclear arsenal and the Iran nuclear deal is working, contrary to what Trump has claimed.