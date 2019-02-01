PBS’ ‘Retro Report’ to link headlines, history; humor too

Open
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PBS is launching a weekly series that will link headline-making stories to their historical roots.

PBS said Friday that the magazine-format program, titled “Retro Report,” will be hosted by journalist Celeste Headlee and artist Masud Olufani.

Humorist Andy Borowitz, who writes for the New Yorker magazine, will contribute a weekly segment.

Perry Simon, PBS’ chief programming executive, said that “Retro Report” aims to provide insights on major stories, as well as “correct the record” and expose myths.

The hour-long program will debut this fall on PBS.

