Open
Close
Friday, February 1, 2019
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Honda’s profit drop on air bag recall expenses, flat sales

Honda’s profit drop on air bag recall expenses, flat sales

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. reported a 71 percent decline in its fiscal third quarter profit as air-bag recalls and flat vehicle sales offset gains from cost cuts.

Tokyo-based Honda reported Friday that its October-December profit was 168 billion yen ($1.5 billion), down from 570.3 billion yen a year earlier. Quarterly sales were unchanged at 3.9 trillion yen ($36 billion).

Honda suffered in recent years from a massive global recall of Takata air bags.

The maker of the Accord sedan and Asimo robot said it is facing various class action lawsuits in the U.S. related to the air bags.

Honda said its settlements for April-December totaled 53.8 billion yen ($493 million). It warned it expects more of such expenses.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2019 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC