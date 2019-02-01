BIG 3: Google+ Shutdown, Arch Back Open & Fired for Tom Brady TV Graphic

Google to shut down Google Plus accounts in April https://t.co/Y4UuG3OxwX pic.twitter.com/tSjBGpWxCr — The Hill (@thehill) January 31, 2019

Gateway Arch hosts Saturday celebration to thank supporters after shutdown https://t.co/T9dflTmPbz pic.twitter.com/cDhjYB65Jg — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) January 31, 2019

1. Google’s social media network, Google+, will officially shut down on April 2, the company announced this week.2. The Arch reopened Sunday after it was closed during a record 35-day shutdown that sidelined dozens of workers.3. A producer for a TV station in Pittsburgh was fired after including the descriptor ‘known cheater’ in a graphic under Tom Brady’s name.