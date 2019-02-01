Open
Friday, February 1, 2019
Home » Mason & Remy » BIG 3: Google+ Shutdown, Arch Back Open & Fired for Tom Brady TV Graphic

1. Google’s social media network, Google+, will officially shut down on April 2, the company announced this week. 2. The Arch reopened Sunday after it was closed during a record 35-day shutdown that sidelined dozens of workers. 3. A producer for a TV station in Pittsburgh was fired after including the descriptor ‘known cheater’ in a graphic under Tom Brady’s name.

