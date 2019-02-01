3 students killed in South Africa school walkway collapse

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African official says at least three students are dead after a walkway collapsed at a school outside Johannesburg.

Panyaza Lesufi, the head of education for Gauteng province, tweeted that “scores” are still trapped in the rubble on Friday morning at Hoerskool Driehoek school in Vanderbijlpark.

It is not immediately clear what caused the collapse.

Emergency services provider Netcare911 says at least four people may have died and at least five people are critically injured.