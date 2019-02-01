Open
Close
Friday, February 1, 2019
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » 3 students killed in South Africa school walkway collapse

3 students killed in South Africa school walkway collapse

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African official says at least three students are dead after a walkway collapsed at a school outside Johannesburg.

Panyaza Lesufi, the head of education for Gauteng province, tweeted that “scores” are still trapped in the rubble on Friday morning at Hoerskool Driehoek school in Vanderbijlpark.

It is not immediately clear what caused the collapse.

Emergency services provider Netcare911 says at least four people may have died and at least five people are critically injured.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2019 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC