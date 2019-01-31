Open
Close
Thursday, January 31, 2019
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Trump plan would channel prescription discounts to patients

Trump plan would channel prescription discounts to patients

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it is moving ahead with a plan to channel behind-the-scenes prescription drug discounts directly to consumers.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Thursday his proposed regulation would encourage drugmakers, middlemen and insurers to provide any such discounts to consumers when they purchase their prescriptions.

Drugmakers don’t provide discounts for all their medications, so the impact for consumers remains to be seen.

The proposal would work by doing away with an exemption from federal anti-kickback rules that now allows drugmakers, insurers and middlemen called pharmacy benefit managers to negotiate rebates among themselves.

It would be replaced with a new exemption for discounts offered directly to consumers.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2019 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC