NATO chief: China must treat arrested Canadians fairly

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — NATO’s chief has called on China to treat detained two Canadian citizens “fairly and with due process.”

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday he was following the situation of the Canadians detained in China in December “with concern.”

He called on Beijing to address the concerns of Canada, which wants the pair to be “immediately released.”

The Canadians have been detained in apparent retaliation for the arrest of a top Chinese Huawei executive.

Stoltenberg also said he also expects allies to sign an accession agreement for Macedonia after the country agreed to change its name amid a decades-old dispute with Greece.