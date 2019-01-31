Israel’s UN envoy: European allies must fight anti-Semitism

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations says the country appreciates the support of its newfound allies in eastern Europe but expects “stronger actions” when it comes to their stance against anti-Semitism.

Danny Danon says Thursday that the former communist nations have played a key role in blocking anti-Israel measures in the European Union and other international forums. But he said they had to improve their approach toward Jews and accurately portray the memory of the Holocaust. Danon is leading a delegation of fellow ambassadors to the U.N. in Israel.

Lithuania, Ukraine, Hungary and others are among those swept up in a wave of World War II-era revisionism that seeks to diminish their culpability in the Holocaust while making heroes out of anti-Soviet nationalists involved in the mass killing of Jews.