Frantic holiday shipping fuels UPS 4Q

ATLANTA (AP) — A monster holiday season with more Americans shipping gifts fueled UPS profits during the fourth quarter.

Operating profit grew 6.3 percent, the company said Thursday, pushing net income up to $453 million, or 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.94 per share, or 3 cents better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $19.85 billion, a little short of projections.

UPS Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.45 to $7.75 per share.

