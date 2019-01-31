Open
Close
Thursday, January 31, 2019
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Mason & Remy » BIG 3: Govt. Employees Paid, MIZZOU in Trouble & Blues to 101ESPN

BIG 3: Govt. Employees Paid, MIZZOU in Trouble & Blues to 101ESPN

1. Most of the 800-thousand federal workers furloughed through the government shutdown are receiving paychecks today. 2. The NCAA released a statement Thursday morning stating a former Mizzou tutor violated ethical conduct, academic misconduct and extra benefit rules when she completed work for 12 student-athletes. 3. A big announcement was made just earlier today as the Blues NEW flagship station will be on our sister Station 101 ESPN for the 2019-20 season.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2019 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC