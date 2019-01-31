BIG 3: Govt. Employees Paid, MIZZOU in Trouble & Blues to 101ESPN

The NCAA has hit Mizzou football with a 2019 postseason ban due to academic tutor misconduct pic.twitter.com/2447MuVPkK — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) January 31, 2019

1. Most of the 800-thousand federal workers furloughed through the government shutdown are receiving paychecks today.2. The NCAA released a statement Thursday morning stating a former Mizzou tutor violated ethical conduct, academic misconduct and extra benefit rules when she completed work for 12 student-athletes.3. A big announcement was made just earlier today as the Blues NEW flagship station will be on our sister Station 101 ESPN for the 2019-20 season.