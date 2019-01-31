Arenado, Rockies agree at $26M, most ever for arb eligible

DENVER (AP) — Nolan Arenado and the Colorado Rockies have agreed to a $26 million deal to avoid arbitration, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player.

Colorado announced the deal Thursday.

Josh Donaldson set the previous mark at $23 million with Toronto last season. The 27-year-old Arenado was set to pass that record even if he went to arbitration. Arenado asked for $30 million earlier this month, while the Rockies offered $24 million.

Arenado has won a Gold Glove at third base in each of his six major league seasons. He is a career .291 hitter with 186 home runs, 616 RBIs and an .886 OPS. He batted .297 with an NL-leading 38 homers last season, finishing third in MVP voting while making $17.85 million. Colorado beat Chicago in the NL wild-card game before being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the Division Series.

Arenado is eligible for free agency after the 2019 season and figures to be the top player on the market next winter.

