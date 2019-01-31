AP sources: Knicks agree to trade Porzingis to Dallas

NEW YORK (AP) — People with knowledge of the deal tell The Associated Press that the New York Knicks have agreed to trade Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks, parting with their young All-Star forward as he recovers from a torn knee ligament.

The Knicks would acquire guard Dennis Smith Jr. and center DeAndre Jordan while also sending Tim Hardaway Jr. to Dallas. Other players would be added to the deal Thursday to make the salaries work.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade was still being completed. It was first reported by ESPN.com.

The 7-foot-3 Porzingis was the No. 4 pick in the 2015 draft and once was expected to be the Knicks’ franchise player for years. But they declined to give him a contract extension last summer, and now by trading him and Hardaway seem instead to be gearing up to pursue players in free agency.

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.