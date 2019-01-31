Activists in Paris protest against Google’s tax setup

PARIS (AP) — Activists from an anti-globalization group have staged a protest at Google’s Paris headquarters to criticize the company for paying little tax.

Attac members gathered at Google’s offices Thursday and set up a pulley to pass bags of fake money between the firm’s premises and a public finance center across the street.

According to Attac, Google’s French subsidiary reported revenue of 325 million euros ($371 million) in 2017 and paid 14 million euros ($16 million) in income tax. The group says Google France shifts more than 85 percent of its French revenue to countries with more favorable tax regimes.

So-called profit-shifting is technically legal in the EU, where foreign companies have their regional base in one country where they negotiate favorable tax terms.