Cody Johnson ‘Very Honored’ As New Album Debuts At Number One

First off, what an incredible show last Friday at Ballpark Village for Hot Country Nights with Cody Johnson. It was a sold out crowd downtown, and even though it wasn’t the first time he’s sold out a venue in St. Louis, the crowd was into it like it was. The singer’s major-label debut album Ain’t Nothin’ to It made its way atop Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart in its first week, ending Jan. 24, according to Nielsen Music.

That’s good news for an even better guy. Anyone would be excited about a debut album doing even remotely well, but it turns out Cody’s humble as well, saying, “I’ve worked for this my whole life. I can’t put into words what this means for me, my family, my band, my management and our fans. This is the culmination of 10 years of working without failure, no matter the obstacles. I am very honored.”

Cody’s gotten close to the top a couple of times, actually. Gotta Be Me reached number two in 2016, and Cowboy Like Me made it to #7 back in 2014.

